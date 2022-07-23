Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
d. 2,2-dichloropropan-1-ol or 2,2-difluoropropan-1-ol
Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
d. 2,2-dichloropropan-1-ol or 2,2-difluoropropan-1-ol
Without looking them up, rank the following compounds in decreasing order of acidity. These examples represent large classes of compounds that differ widely in acidity.
water, ethanol, 2-chloroethanol, tert-butyl alcohol, ammonia, sulfuric acid, hexane, hex-1-yne, acetic acid
The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.
(a) Explain the difference in solubility of these compounds in dilute sodium hydroxide.
Predict which member of each pair will be more acidic. Explain your answers.
c. 2-chloroethanol or 2,2-dichloroethanol
The following compounds are only slightly soluble in water, but one of them is very soluble in a dilute aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide. The other is still only slightly soluble.
(b) Show how this difference might be exploited to separate a mixture of these two compounds using a separatory funnel.