Compound A (C 7 H 11 Br) is treated with magnesium in ether to give B (C 7 H 11 MgBr), which reacts violently with D 2 O to give 1-methylcyclohexene with a deuterium atom on the methyl group (C). Reaction of B with acetone (CH 3 COCH 3 ) followed by hydrolysis gives D (C 10 H 18 O). Heating D with concentrated H 2 SO 4 gives E (C 10 H 16 ), which decolorizes two equivalents of Br 2 to give F (C 10 H 16 Br 4 ). E undergoes hydrogenation with excess H 2 and a Pt catalyst to give isobutylcyclohexane. Determine the structures of compounds A through F, and show your reasoning throughout.