Compound A (C7H11Br) is treated with magnesium in ether to give B (C7H11MgBr), which reacts violently with D2O to give 1-methylcyclohexene with a deuterium atom on the methyl group (C). Reaction of B with acetone (CH3COCH3) followed by hydrolysis gives D (C10H18O). Heating D with concentrated H2SO4 gives E (C10H16), which decolorizes two equivalents of Br2 to give F (C10H16Br4). E undergoes hydrogenation with excess H2 and a Pt catalyst to give isobutylcyclohexane. Determine the structures of compounds A through F, and show your reasoning throughout.
Vinyl alcohols are generally unstable, quickly isomerizing to carbonyl compounds. Propose mechanisms for the following isomerizations.
(a)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Tautomerization
Proton Transfer Mechanism
Stability of Carbonyl Compounds
Vinyl alcohols are generally unstable, quickly isomerizing to carbonyl compounds. Propose mechanisms for the following isomerizations.
(c)
Geminal diols, or 1,1-diols, are usually unstable, spontaneously losing water to give carbonyl compounds. Therefore, geminal diols are regarded as hydrated forms of ketones and aldehydes. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed loss of water from propane-2,2-diol to give acetone.
Vinyl alcohols are generally unstable, quickly isomerizing to carbonyl compounds. Propose mechanisms for the following isomerizations.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from any starting materials containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(a)
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from any starting materials containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(b)