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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 36c,d
Chapter 10, Problem 36c,d

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction in (i). The reaction involves a Grignard reagent (ethylmagnesium iodide) reacting with benzaldehyde. Grignard reagents are nucleophiles that attack the electrophilic carbonyl carbon in aldehydes or ketones.
Step 2: In (i), the ethyl group from the Grignard reagent will add to the carbonyl carbon of benzaldehyde, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate will then undergo hydrolysis during the work-up step to yield the final alcohol product.
Step 3: For reaction (ii), the starting material is a cyclic ketone (cyclopentanone) with a hydroxyl group. The reaction involves one equivalent of methylmagnesium iodide (CH₃MgI). The Grignard reagent will attack the carbonyl carbon of the ketone, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
Step 4: After the Grignard reagent reacts with the ketone in (ii), hydrolysis will convert the intermediate into an alcohol. Since only one equivalent of CH₃MgI is used, the reaction will stop at the alcohol stage without further reaction.
Step 5: Draw the final organic products for both reactions. For (i), the product will be a secondary alcohol with the ethyl group added to the benzene ring. For (ii), the product will be a tertiary alcohol with a methyl group added to the cyclopentanone structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds that react with electrophiles, such as carbonyls, to form new carbon-carbon bonds. They are highly reactive and can add to carbonyl groups, leading to the formation of alcohols after hydrolysis. Understanding their reactivity is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving carbonyl compounds.
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Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, typically in carbonyl compounds. This process results in the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, which can lead to various products depending on subsequent reactions, such as hydrolysis in the case of Grignard reactions.
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Hydrolysis of Grignard Products

Hydrolysis of Grignard products involves the reaction of the organomagnesium compound with water or an aqueous acid, resulting in the formation of alcohols. This step is essential for converting the intermediate products formed during the nucleophilic addition into stable alcohols, which are often the final products of Grignard reactions with carbonyl compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(j)

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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(a)

(b)

549
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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(f)

(g)

654
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Textbook Question

Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).

(k)

(l)

552
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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each group is most soluble in water, and explain the reasons for your predictions.

a. butan-1-ol, pentan-1-ol, or propan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Predict which member of each group is most soluble in water, and explain the reasons for your predictions.

b. chlorocyclohexane, cyclohexanol, or cyclohexane-1,2-diol

1257
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