Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(c)
(d)
Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(c)
(d)
Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(j)
Draw the organic products you would expect to isolate from the following reactions (after hydrolysis).
(f)
(g)
Predict which member of each pair is more acidic, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
b. cyclohexanol or cyclohexanethiol
Predict which member of each group is most soluble in water, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
a. butan-1-ol, pentan-1-ol, or propan-2-ol
Predict which member of each group is most soluble in water, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
b. chlorocyclohexane, cyclohexanol, or cyclohexane-1,2-diol