Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
Predict which member of each pair is more acidic, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
b. cyclohexanol or cyclohexanethiol
Predict which member of each pair has the higher boiling point, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
a. hexan-1-ol or 3,3-dimethylbutan-1-ol
b. hexan-2-one or hexan-2-ol
Predict which member of each pair is more acidic, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
a. cyclopentanol or 3-chlorophenol
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
i. cyclopent-3-ene-1-thiol
j. dimethyl disulfide
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(d) 3-cyclopentylhexan-3-ol
(e) meso-2,4-pentanediol