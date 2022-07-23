Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiAlH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiAlH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by reducing appropriate carbonyl compound.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by reducing appropriate carbonyl compound.
c. 2-methylhexan-3-ol
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiALH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(c) Ph-COOH
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by reducing appropriate carbonyl compound.
a. heptan-1-ol
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiAlH4 followed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(a) CH3–(CH2)8–CHO