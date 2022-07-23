Lithium Aluminum Hydride (LiAlH4) Reactivity

LiAlH4 is a strong reducing agent commonly used in organic chemistry to reduce carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones, to their corresponding alcohols. It donates hydride ions (H-) to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group, facilitating the conversion of the carbonyl compound into an alcohol. Understanding its reactivity is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving carbonyl-containing compounds.