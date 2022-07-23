Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using CD3MgBr and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.
a. CH3CH(OD)CD3
Compounds containing deuterium (D = 2H) are useful for kinetic studies and metabolic studies with new pharmaceuticals. One way to introduce deuterium is by using the reagent LiAlD4, equivalent in reactivity to LiAlH4. Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using LiAlD4 and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.
(c) CH3CD2OD
Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using CD3MgBr and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.
d. Ph(CD3)2COD
Show how to make these deuterium-labeled compounds, using CD3MgBr and D2O as your sources of deuterium, and any non-deuterated starting materials you wish.
b. CH3C(OH)(CD3)2
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(a) two different ketones