Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
c. 1-ethylcyclopentanol
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
c. 1-ethylcyclopentanol
A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.
(a) Propose a mechanism to show how the reaction of ethyl formate with an excess of allylmagnesium bromide gives, after protonation, hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol.
Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.
c. dicyclohexylphenylmethanol
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetyl chloride with phenylmagnesium bromide to give 1,1-diphenylethanol.
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
d. 2-cyclopentylpentan-2-ol
A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.
(b) Show how you would use reactions of Grignard reagents with ethyl formate to synthesize the following secondary alcohols.
(i) pentan-3-ol
(ii) diphenylmethanol
(iii) trans,trans-nona-2,7-dien-5-ol