Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(a)
Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(a)
Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.
a. Ph3C–OH
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
b. Ph3COH
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetyl chloride with phenylmagnesium bromide to give 1,1-diphenylethanol.
Show how you would synthesize following tertiary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to a ketone.
d. 2-cyclopentylpentan-2-ol
Show two ways you could synthesize each of the following secondary alcohol by adding an appropriate Grignard reagent to an aldehyde.
(c)