Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.
a. Ph3C–OH
Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.
a. Ph3C–OH
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(c)
Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.
c. dicyclohexylphenylmethanol
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetyl chloride with phenylmagnesium bromide to give 1,1-diphenylethanol.
A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.
(b) Show how you would use reactions of Grignard reagents with ethyl formate to synthesize the following secondary alcohols.
(i) pentan-3-ol
(ii) diphenylmethanol
(iii) trans,trans-nona-2,7-dien-5-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(a) 2-phenylethanol