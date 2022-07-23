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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 18a
Chapter 10, Problem 18a

A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.

(a) Propose a mechanism to show how the reaction of ethyl formate with an excess of allylmagnesium bromide gives, after protonation, hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol.

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1
Step 1: Begin by recognizing that ethyl formate is an ester with the structure HCOOCH₂CH₃. The Grignard reagent, allylmagnesium bromide (CH₂=CH-CH₂MgBr), will act as a nucleophile and attack the carbonyl carbon of the ester.
Step 2: In the first nucleophilic addition, the allyl group (CH₂=CH-CH₂) from the Grignard reagent attacks the carbonyl carbon of ethyl formate. This breaks the C=O double bond and forms a tetrahedral intermediate with a negatively charged oxygen.
Step 3: The intermediate formed in Step 2 undergoes elimination of the ethoxy group (-OCH₂CH₃), regenerating a carbonyl group and forming an aldehyde intermediate (CH₂=CH-CH₂CHO).
Step 4: Since an excess of allylmagnesium bromide is present, the aldehyde intermediate undergoes a second nucleophilic attack by another allyl group from the Grignard reagent. This forms another tetrahedral intermediate with a negatively charged oxygen.
Step 5: Finally, protonation of the negatively charged oxygen occurs during the acidic workup (H₃O⁺), resulting in the formation of the secondary alcohol, hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol (CH₂=CH-CH₂-CH(OH)-CH₂-CH=CH₂).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds that act as nucleophiles in organic reactions. They are formed by reacting alkyl or aryl halides with magnesium in dry ether. In the context of the question, the Grignard reagent (allylmagnesium bromide) reacts with ethyl formate to form a new carbon-carbon bond, leading to the formation of a secondary alcohol after protonation.
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Ester Reactivity

Esters, such as ethyl formate, are susceptible to nucleophilic attack due to the presence of a carbonyl group. In this reaction, the nucleophilic Grignard reagent attacks the carbonyl carbon of the ester, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate can then undergo further reactions, ultimately resulting in the formation of a secondary alcohol after protonation.
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Protonation and Alcohol Formation

After the nucleophilic addition of the Grignard reagent to the ester, the reaction mixture is typically treated with an acid (like H3O+) to protonate the alkoxide intermediate formed. This step is crucial as it converts the alkoxide into a stable alcohol. In this case, the final product is hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol, a secondary alcohol with two identical alkyl groups, demonstrating the importance of protonation in alcohol synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.

a. Ph3C–OH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would add Grignard reagent to acid chloride or ester to synthesize the following alcohols.

c. dicyclohexylphenylmethanol

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetyl chloride with phenylmagnesium bromide to give 1,1-diphenylethanol.

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Textbook Question

A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.

(b) Show how you would use reactions of Grignard reagents with ethyl formate to synthesize the following secondary alcohols.

(i) pentan-3-ol

(ii) diphenylmethanol

(iii) trans,trans-nona-2,7-dien-5-ol

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.

(a) 2-phenylethanol

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