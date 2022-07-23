Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) trans-oct-3-ene
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) trans-oct-3-ene
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(a) octane
A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.
(a) Propose a mechanism to show how the reaction of ethyl formate with an excess of allylmagnesium bromide gives, after protonation, hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol.
Acetylide ions also add to ethylene oxide much like Grignard and organolithium reagents. Predict the products obtained by adding the following acetylide ions to ethylene oxide, followed by a dilute acid workup.
(a) HC≡C:–
(b) CH3CH2–C≡C:–
A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.
(b) Show how you would use reactions of Grignard reagents with ethyl formate to synthesize the following secondary alcohols.
(i) pentan-3-ol
(ii) diphenylmethanol
(iii) trans,trans-nona-2,7-dien-5-ol
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(a) 2-phenylethanol