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Ch.10 - Structure and Synthesis of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.10 - Structure and Synthesis of AlcoholsProblem 19c
Chapter 10, Problem 19c

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(c)

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1
Step 1: Identify the target alcohol structure. The alcohol shown has a cyclohexane ring with a methyl group and a CH2CH2OH group attached to the same carbon. This suggests that the synthesis involves forming a secondary alcohol at the carbon attached to the ring.
Step 2: Recognize the role of ethylene oxide in the synthesis. Ethylene oxide is an epoxide that reacts with Grignard reagents to form alcohols. The reaction involves nucleophilic attack by the Grignard reagent on the epoxide, followed by protonation to yield the alcohol.
Step 3: Determine the Grignard reagent needed. To form the CH2CH2OH group, the Grignard reagent must contain the cyclohexane ring and the methyl group already attached to the same carbon. This can be achieved by using cyclohexylmethyl magnesium bromide (C6H11CH2MgBr) as the Grignard reagent.
Step 4: Perform the reaction. Add the Grignard reagent (C6H11CH2MgBr) to ethylene oxide under anhydrous conditions. The nucleophilic carbon in the Grignard reagent will attack the less hindered carbon of the epoxide, opening the ring and forming a new C-C bond.
Step 5: Protonate the intermediate. After the epoxide ring opens, the resulting alkoxide intermediate is protonated using a mild acid (e.g., HCl or H2O) to yield the final alcohol product, which matches the target structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Grignard Reagents

Grignard reagents are organomagnesium compounds represented as R-MgX, where R is an organic group and X is a halogen. They are highly reactive and serve as nucleophiles in organic synthesis, allowing for the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. When added to electrophiles, such as carbonyl compounds or epoxides, they can facilitate the synthesis of alcohols and other functional groups.
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Ethylene Oxide

Ethylene oxide is a three-membered cyclic ether that is highly reactive due to its strained ring structure. It can undergo nucleophilic attack, making it a useful substrate for reactions with Grignard reagents. When a Grignard reagent attacks ethylene oxide, it opens the epoxide ring, leading to the formation of an alcohol after subsequent protonation.
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Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile donates an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a new bond. In the context of Grignard reagents and ethylene oxide, the nucleophile (Grignard reagent) attacks the electrophilic carbon in the epoxide, resulting in ring opening and the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond, ultimately leading to the desired alcohol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.

(c) trans-oct-3-ene

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.

(a) octane

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Textbook Question

A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.

(a) Propose a mechanism to show how the reaction of ethyl formate with an excess of allylmagnesium bromide gives, after protonation, hepta-1,6-dien-4-ol.

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Textbook Question

Acetylide ions also add to ethylene oxide much like Grignard and organolithium reagents. Predict the products obtained by adding the following acetylide ions to ethylene oxide, followed by a dilute acid workup.

(a) HC≡C:

(b) CH3CH2–C≡C:

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Textbook Question

A formate ester, such as ethyl formate, reacts with an excess of a Grignard reagent to give (after protonation) secondary alcohols with two identical alkyl groups.

(b) Show how you would use reactions of Grignard reagents with ethyl formate to synthesize the following secondary alcohols.

(i) pentan-3-ol

(ii) diphenylmethanol

(iii) trans,trans-nona-2,7-dien-5-ol

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.

(a) 2-phenylethanol

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