Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) sec-butylmagnesium iodide + D2O
(b) n-butyllithium + CH3CH2OH
(c) isobutylmagnesium bromide + but-1-yne
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) sec-butylmagnesium iodide + D2O
(b) n-butyllithium + CH3CH2OH
(c) isobutylmagnesium bromide + but-1-yne
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) trans-oct-3-ene
Show how you would synthesize the following compound from alkyl halides, vinyl halides, and aryl halides containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(d) cyclopentyl propyl ketone
Acetylide ions also add to ethylene oxide much like Grignard and organolithium reagents. Predict the products obtained by adding the following acetylide ions to ethylene oxide, followed by a dilute acid workup.
(a) HC≡C:–
(b) CH3CH2–C≡C:–
Show how you would synthesize the following alcohol by adding Grignard reagents to ethylene oxide.
(a) 2-phenylethanol