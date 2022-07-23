Retention of Configuration

Retention of configuration refers to the preservation of the spatial arrangement of substituents around a chiral center during a chemical reaction. In the context of the reaction with HBr, despite the apparent retention of configuration, the formation of a racemic mixture suggests that the reaction proceeds through a mechanism that allows for the inversion of configuration at the chiral center. This duality is key to understanding how the product can be optically inactive while originating from an optically active starting material.