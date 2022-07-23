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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 62b
Chapter 11, Problem 62b

(b) Under the same conditions, an optically active sample of trans-2-bromocyclopentanol reacts with concentrated aqueous HBr to give an optically inactive product, (racemic) trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane. Propose a mechanism to show how this reaction goes with apparently complete retention of configuration, yet with racemization. (Hint: Draw out the mechanism of the reaction of cyclopentene with Br2 in water to give the starting material, trans-2- bromocyclopentanol. Consider how parts of this mechanism might be involved in the reaction with HBr.)

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the reaction conditions. The reaction involves trans-2-bromocyclopentanol reacting with concentrated aqueous HBr to form trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane. The key observation is that the product is racemic, meaning it contains equal amounts of both enantiomers, despite the starting material being optically active.
Step 2: Consider the mechanism of the reaction. The presence of HBr suggests that the reaction proceeds via an acid-catalyzed pathway. Protonation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) in trans-2-bromocyclopentanol by HBr will convert it into a better leaving group, forming water (H2O). This step generates a carbocation intermediate.
Step 3: Examine the carbocation intermediate. The carbocation formed is planar and sp2 hybridized, which allows for attack by the bromide ion (Br⁻) from either side of the plane. This is the key step that leads to racemization, as the bromide ion can attack equally from the top or bottom face of the carbocation, producing both enantiomers of trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane.
Step 4: Consider the retention of configuration. The reaction appears to retain the trans configuration because the bromide ion attacks the carbocation at the same position where the original bromine atom was located. This ensures that the relative stereochemistry of the two bromine atoms in the product remains trans.
Step 5: Reflect on the hint provided. The mechanism of cyclopentene reacting with Br2 in water to form trans-2-bromocyclopentanol involves anti-addition, which establishes the trans configuration. Similarly, in the reaction with HBr, the planar carbocation intermediate allows for racemization while maintaining the trans stereochemistry due to the symmetrical attack of Br⁻. This explains the formation of a racemic mixture with retention of configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Optical Activity and Racemization

Optical activity refers to the ability of a chiral compound to rotate plane-polarized light, which is a characteristic of enantiomers. Racemization is the process by which an optically active compound converts into a mixture of its enantiomers, resulting in a loss of optical activity. In the context of the reaction, the formation of racemic trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane indicates that the reaction leads to equal amounts of both enantiomers, thus becoming optically inactive.
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Mechanism of Electrophilic Addition

The mechanism of electrophilic addition involves the attack of an electrophile on a nucleophile, leading to the formation of a more complex product. In this case, the reaction of cyclopentene with Br2 in water illustrates how bromonium ion intermediates can form, allowing for the addition of bromine across the double bond. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for explaining how the initial trans-2-bromocyclopentanol is formed and how it retains configuration during the subsequent reaction with HBr.
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Retention of Configuration

Retention of configuration refers to the preservation of the spatial arrangement of substituents around a chiral center during a chemical reaction. In the context of the reaction with HBr, despite the apparent retention of configuration, the formation of a racemic mixture suggests that the reaction proceeds through a mechanism that allows for the inversion of configuration at the chiral center. This duality is key to understanding how the product can be optically inactive while originating from an optically active starting material.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Williamson ether synthesis involves the displacement of an alkyl halide or tosylate by an alkoxide ion. Would the synthesis shown be possible by making a tosylate and displacing it? If so, show the sequence of reactions. If not, explain why not and show an alternative synthesis that would be more likely to work.

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Textbook Question

Chromic acid oxidation of an alcohol (Section 11-2A) occurs in two steps: formation of the chromate ester, followed by an elimination of H+ and chromium. Which step do you expect to be rate-limiting? Careful kinetic studies have shown that Compound A undergoes chromic acid oxidation over 10 times as fast as Compound B. Explain this large difference in rates.

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Textbook Question

Alcohols combine with ketones and aldehydes to form interesting derivatives, which we will discuss in Chapter 18. The following reactions show the hydrolysis of two such derivatives. Propose mechanisms for these reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

(a) The reaction of butan-2-ol with concentrated aqueous HBr goes with partial racemization, giving more inversion than retention of configuration. Propose a mechanism that accounts for racemization with excess inversion.

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Textbook Question

Under normal circumstances, tertiary alcohols are not oxidized. However, when the tertiary alcohol is allylic, it can undergo a migration of the double bond (called an allylic shift) and subsequent oxidation of the alcohol. A particularly effective reagent for this reaction is Bobbitt's reagent, similar to TEMPO used in many oxidations. (M. Shibuya et al., J. Org. Chem., 2008, 73, 4750.)

Show the expected product when each of these 3° allylic alcohols is oxidized by Bobbitt's reagent.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Alcohols combine with ketones and aldehydes to form interesting derivatives, which we will discuss in Chapter 18. The following reactions show the hydrolysis of two such derivatives. Propose mechanisms for these reactions.

(a)

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