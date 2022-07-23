Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(j)
(k)
(l)
Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(j)
(k)
(l)
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
e. cyclohexane
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
f. 1-phenylpropan-1-ol
Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(g)
(h)
(i)
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
a. cyclohexanol
b. 1-methylcyclohexanol
c. cyclopentylmethanol
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
g. hexan-1-ol
h. acetaldehyde, CH3CHO