Textbook Question
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
d. cyclohexanone
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Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
d. cyclohexanone
Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(j)
(k)
(l)
Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:
1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
a. cyclohexanol
b. 1-methylcyclohexanol
c. cyclopentylmethanol
Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(a)
(b)
(c)