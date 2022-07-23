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Ch.11 - Reactions of Alcohols
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.11 - Reactions of AlcoholsProblem 1g,h,i
Chapter 11, Problem 1g,h,i

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.
(g)
(h)
(i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze reaction (g). The reaction involves the addition of HBr to a cycloalkene. This is an electrophilic addition reaction where the double bond is broken, and a bromine atom is added to one carbon while a hydrogen atom is added to the other. Since there is no change in the oxidation state of the carbons involved, this reaction is classified as 'neither oxidation nor reduction.'
Step 2: Analyze reaction (h). The first step involves dehydration of the alcohol using H2SO4, resulting in the formation of a double bond (alkene). The second step involves hydrogenation of the alkene using H2 and Pt, converting the double bond into a single bond (alkane). The hydrogenation step adds hydrogen atoms to the molecule, reducing the alkene to an alkane. Therefore, this reaction is classified as a 'reduction.'
Step 3: Analyze reaction (i). The reaction involves the addition of OsO4 and H2O2 to a cycloalkene, resulting in the formation of a diol (two hydroxyl groups added to the molecule). This process increases the number of oxygen atoms in the molecule, which is characteristic of an oxidation reaction. Therefore, this reaction is classified as an 'oxidation.'
Step 4: Summarize the classifications: (g) is neither oxidation nor reduction, (h) is a reduction, and (i) is an oxidation.
Step 5: Ensure understanding by reviewing the definitions: Oxidation involves an increase in the number of bonds to oxygen or a decrease in bonds to hydrogen, while reduction involves an increase in bonds to hydrogen or a decrease in bonds to oxygen. Reactions that do not involve changes in oxidation states are classified as 'neither.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, while reduction is the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, these processes often involve the addition or removal of oxygen or hydrogen atoms. Understanding these definitions is crucial for classifying reactions correctly.
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Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions occur when an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In the context of the provided reactions, the addition of HBr to an alkene in reaction A illustrates this concept, where the double bond is broken and new bonds are formed with the electrophile and nucleophile.
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Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a specific type of reduction reaction where hydrogen (H2) is added to a compound, often in the presence of a catalyst like platinum (Pt). In reaction B, the conversion of an alkene to an alkane through hydrogenation exemplifies this process, highlighting the reduction of the carbon-carbon double bond.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:

1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.

2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.

d. cyclohexanone

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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(j)

(k)

(l)

949
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the reactions of the following compounds with:

1. chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.

2. PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.

a. cyclohexanol

b. 1-methylcyclohexanol

c. cyclopentylmethanol

1908
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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(d)

(e)

(f)

175
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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as an oxidation, a reduction, or neither.

(a)

(b)

(c)

1616
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