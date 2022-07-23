Reactivity of Oxidizing Agents

Different oxidizing agents have varying strengths and selectivities. Chromic acid is a strong oxidizer that can fully oxidize primary alcohols to carboxylic acids, while PCC is milder and typically oxidizes primary alcohols to aldehydes without further oxidation. Sodium hypochlorite in acetic acid can also oxidize alcohols, but its mechanism and products can differ, making it essential to understand the specific reagents used in the reaction.