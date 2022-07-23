Give the structure of the principal product(s) when each of the following alcohols reacts with (1) Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4, (2) PCC
d. 1-methylcyclohexan-1,4-diol
Give the structure of the principal product(s) when each of the following alcohols reacts with (1) Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4, (2) PCC
d. 1-methylcyclohexan-1,4-diol
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(a) butan-1-ol → butanal, CH3CH2CH2CHO
(b) but-2-en-1-ol → but-2-enoic acid, CH3CH=CH–COOH
(c) butan-2-ol → butan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH3
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(d) cyclopentanol → 1-ethylcyclopentanol (two steps)
(e) cyclopentylmethanol → 1-cyclopentylpropan-1-ol (two steps)
Give the structure of the principal product(s) when each of the following alcohols reacts with (3) DMP, and (4) 1 equiv NaOCl-TEMPO.
c. 4-hydroxydecanal
Give the structure of the principal product(s) when each of the following alcohols reacts with (1) Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4, (2) PCC
c. 4-hydroxydecanal
Predict the products you expect when the following starting material undergoes oxidation with an excess of each of the reagents shown below.
d. DMSO and oxalyl chloride
e. DMP (periodinane) reagent