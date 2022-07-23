Step 3: For part (c), converting butan-2-ol to butan-2-one involves oxidation of a secondary alcohol to a ketone. A chromium reagent such as PCC or Jones reagent can be used for this purpose as both are effective in oxidizing secondary alcohols to ketones. A chromium-free alternative is the use of DMP (Dess-Martin periodinane) or Swern oxidation, which are mild and efficient methods for this transformation.