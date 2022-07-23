Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(c) 4-methylpentan-2-ol
Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(c) 4-methylpentan-2-ol
A common lab experiment is the dehydration of cyclohexanol to cyclohexene.
(a) Explain how you could tell from the IR spectrum whether your product was pure cyclohexene, pure cyclohexanol, or a mixture of cyclohexene and cyclohexanol. Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks.
(b) Explain why mass spectrometry might not be a good way to distinguish cyclohexene from cyclohexanol.
The ultimate test of fluency in MS and IR is whether you can determine a moderately complex structure from just the MS and the IR, with no additional information. The IR and MS of a compound are shown below. Use everything you know about IR and MS, plus reasoning and intuition, to determine a likely structure. Then show how your proposed structure is consistent with these spectra.
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Three common lab experiments are shown. In each case, describe how the IR spectrum of the product would differ from that of the reactant. Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks in the IR spectrum of the reactant and also that of the product.
A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(b) Explain why the molecular ion is or is not visible in the mass spectrum, and show what ions are likely to be responsible for the strong peaks at m/z 59 and 101.
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A C-D (carbon–deuterium) bond is electronically much like a C-H bond, and it has a similar stiffness, measured by the spring constant, k. The deuterium atom has twice the mass (m) of a hydrogen atom, however.
(a) The infrared absorption frequency is approximately proportional to , when one of the bonded atoms is much heavier than the other, and m is the lighter of the two atoms (H or D in this case). Use this relationship to calculate the IR absorption frequency of a typical C-D bond. Use 3000 cm–1 as a typical C-H absorption frequency.
(b) A chemist dissolves a sample in deuterochloroform (CDCl3) and then decides to take the IR spectrum and simply evaporates most of the CDCl3. What functional group will appear to be present in this IR spectrum as a result of the CDCl3 impurity?