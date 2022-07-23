Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(c) 4-methylpentan-2-ol
Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(c) 4-methylpentan-2-ol
Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(b) 3-methylhex-2-ene
A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(a) Draw out the reactions that took place and show the product that was formed.
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Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds. (a) 2-methylpentane
A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(b) Explain why the molecular ion is or is not visible in the mass spectrum, and show what ions are likely to be responsible for the strong peaks at m/z 59 and 101.
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A C-D (carbon–deuterium) bond is electronically much like a C-H bond, and it has a similar stiffness, measured by the spring constant, k. The deuterium atom has twice the mass (m) of a hydrogen atom, however.
(a) The infrared absorption frequency is approximately proportional to , when one of the bonded atoms is much heavier than the other, and m is the lighter of the two atoms (H or D in this case). Use this relationship to calculate the IR absorption frequency of a typical C-D bond. Use 3000 cm–1 as a typical C-H absorption frequency.
(b) A chemist dissolves a sample in deuterochloroform (CDCl3) and then decides to take the IR spectrum and simply evaporates most of the CDCl3. What functional group will appear to be present in this IR spectrum as a result of the CDCl3 impurity?