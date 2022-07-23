Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(b) 3-methylhex-2-ene
Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(b) 3-methylhex-2-ene
A common lab experiment is the dehydration of cyclohexanol to cyclohexene.
(a) Explain how you could tell from the IR spectrum whether your product was pure cyclohexene, pure cyclohexanol, or a mixture of cyclohexene and cyclohexanol. Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks.
(b) Explain why mass spectrometry might not be a good way to distinguish cyclohexene from cyclohexanol.
A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(a) Draw out the reactions that took place and show the product that was formed.
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Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds. (a) 2-methylpentane
A C-D (carbon–deuterium) bond is electronically much like a C-H bond, and it has a similar stiffness, measured by the spring constant, k. The deuterium atom has twice the mass (m) of a hydrogen atom, however.
(a) The infrared absorption frequency is approximately proportional to , when one of the bonded atoms is much heavier than the other, and m is the lighter of the two atoms (H or D in this case). Use this relationship to calculate the IR absorption frequency of a typical C-D bond. Use 3000 cm–1 as a typical C-H absorption frequency.
(b) A chemist dissolves a sample in deuterochloroform (CDCl3) and then decides to take the IR spectrum and simply evaporates most of the CDCl3. What functional group will appear to be present in this IR spectrum as a result of the CDCl3 impurity?
Four infrared spectra are shown, corresponding to four of the following compounds. For each spectrum, determine the structure and explain how the peaks in the spectrum correspond to the structure you have chosen.
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