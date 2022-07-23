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Ch. 12 - Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 12 - Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 17c
Chapter 12, Problem 17c

Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.
(c) 4-methylpentan-2-ol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the compound structure. 4-methylpentan-2-ol is an alcohol with the molecular formula C6H14O. It consists of a pentane backbone with a methyl group attached to the fourth carbon and a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the second carbon.
Step 2: Identify the fragmentation patterns. In mass spectrometry, alcohols often undergo fragmentation by losing the hydroxyl group (-OH) or water (H2O). Additionally, cleavage of carbon-carbon bonds near the functional group is common.
Step 3: Predict the most abundant fragments. The most stable fragments are typically observed as the most abundant peaks. For 4-methylpentan-2-ol, consider the following: (a) Loss of a hydroxyl group (-OH) resulting in a fragment with a mass of (M - 17), where M is the molecular mass of the compound. (b) Loss of water (H2O) resulting in a fragment with a mass of (M - 18).
Step 4: Consider other possible cleavages. Cleavage at the bond between the second and third carbon atoms (near the hydroxyl group) can produce two fragments: one containing the hydroxyl group and one without. These fragments will have distinct masses based on the number of carbons and hydrogens in each fragment.
Step 5: Analyze the stability of fragments. The most abundant fragments in the mass spectrum are typically those that form stable carbocations or radicals. For example, the methyl group at the fourth carbon can stabilize certain fragments, leading to higher abundance peaks for those specific ions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It involves ionizing chemical species and sorting the resulting ions based on their mass. This technique provides information about the molecular weight and structure of compounds, allowing for the identification of fragments that can be produced during ionization.
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Fragmentation Patterns

Fragmentation patterns refer to the specific ways in which a molecule breaks apart into smaller ions during mass spectrometry. These patterns are influenced by the structure of the molecule, including functional groups and branching. Understanding common fragmentation pathways helps predict the most abundant fragments and their corresponding masses in the mass spectrum.
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Isomerism and Structural Representation

Isomerism is the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula have different structures or arrangements of atoms. In the case of 4-methylpentan-2-ol, recognizing its structural isomers is crucial for predicting fragmentation. Accurate structural representation, including stereochemistry and functional groups, is essential for understanding how the molecule will behave during mass spectrometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds.

(b) 3-methylhex-2-ene

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Textbook Question

A common lab experiment is the dehydration of cyclohexanol to cyclohexene.

(a) Explain how you could tell from the IR spectrum whether your product was pure cyclohexene, pure cyclohexanol, or a mixture of cyclohexene and cyclohexanol. Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks.

(b) Explain why mass spectrometry might not be a good way to distinguish cyclohexene from cyclohexanol.

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Textbook Question

A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.

(a) Draw out the reactions that took place and show the product that was formed.

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Textbook Question

Predict the masses and the structures of the most abundant fragments observed in the mass spectra of the following compounds. (a) 2-methylpentane

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Textbook Question

A C-D (carbon–deuterium) bond is electronically much like a C-H bond, and it has a similar stiffness, measured by the spring constant, k. The deuterium atom has twice the mass (m) of a hydrogen atom, however.

(a) The infrared absorption frequency is approximately proportional to km\(\sqrt{\frac{k}{m}\)} , when one of the bonded atoms is much heavier than the other, and m is the lighter of the two atoms (H or D in this case). Use this relationship to calculate the IR absorption frequency of a typical C-D bond. Use 3000 cm–1 as a typical C-H absorption frequency.

(b) A chemist dissolves a sample in deuterochloroform (CDCl3) and then decides to take the IR spectrum and simply evaporates most of the CDCl3. What functional group will appear to be present in this IR spectrum as a result of the CDCl3 impurity?

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Textbook Question

Four infrared spectra are shown, corresponding to four of the following compounds. For each spectrum, determine the structure and explain how the peaks in the spectrum correspond to the structure you have chosen.

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