A common lab experiment is the dehydration of cyclohexanol to cyclohexene.

(a) Explain how you could tell from the IR spectrum whether your product was pure cyclohexene, pure cyclohexanol, or a mixture of cyclohexene and cyclohexanol. Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks.

(b) Explain why mass spectrometry might not be a good way to distinguish cyclohexene from cyclohexanol.