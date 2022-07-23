Step 5: Approximate the chemical shifts for each unique hydrogen environment. For Ph—CHBr—CH2Br, hydrogens on the phenyl group typically appear around 7-8 ppm, the CHBr hydrogen may appear around 4-5 ppm, and the CH2 hydrogens may appear around 3-4 ppm. For vinyl chloride, the hydrogens on the double bond typically appear around 5-6 ppm, with slight differences due to the electron-withdrawing effect of the chlorine atom.