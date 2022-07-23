Propose chemical structures consistent with the following NMR spectra and molecular formulas. In spectrum (a), explain why the peaks around δ1.65 and δ3.75 are not clean multiplets, but show complex splitting.
(a) <IMAGE>
Propose chemical structures consistent with the following NMR spectra and molecular formulas. In spectrum (a), explain why the peaks around δ1.65 and δ3.75 are not clean multiplets, but show complex splitting.
(a) <IMAGE>
Give the spectral assignments for the protons in isobutyl alcohol (Solved Problem 13-4). For example, Ha is a singlet, area = 1, at δ2.4.
Predict the theoretical number of different NMR signals produced by each compound, and give approximate chemical shifts. Point out any diastereotopic relationships.
c. Ph—CHBr—CH2Br
d. vinyl chloride
Draw the expected NMR spectrum of methyl propionate, and point out how it differs from the spectrum of ethyl acetate.
Propose mechanisms to show the interchange of protons between ethanol molecules under
(a) acid catalysis.
(b) base catalysis.
Predict the theoretical number of different NMR signals produced by each compound, and give approximate chemical shifts. Point out any diastereotopic relationships.
a. 2-bromobutane
b. cyclopentanol