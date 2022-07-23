Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the variation in the resonance frequency of a nucleus due to its electronic environment. In NMR spectroscopy, different functional groups and molecular environments cause shifts in the position of peaks on the spectrum. For ethanol, the chemical shifts of the protons in the –OH, –CH2, and –CH3 groups will be distinct, and the exchange with deuterium will lead to a noticeable change in the peak corresponding to the hydroxyl proton.