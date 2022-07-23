Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, primarily hydrogen (1H) and carbon (13C), to provide information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their environment, and how they are connected. The chemical shift (δ) indicates the electronic environment of the nuclei, while the splitting patterns reveal the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms.