Predict the chemical shifts of the protons in the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
Predict the chemical shifts of the protons in the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
Determine the number of different kinds of protons in each compound.
(a) 1-chloropropane
(b) 2-chloropropane
(c) 2,2-dimethylbutane
In a 300-MHz spectrometer, the protons in iodomethane absorb at a position 650 Hz downfield from TMS.
(a) What is the chemical shift of these protons?
(b) What is the chemical shift of the iodomethane protons in a 60-MHz spectrometer?
(c) How many hertz downfield from TMS would they absorb at 60 MHz?
An unknown compound (C3H2NCl) shows moderately strong IR absorptions around 1650 cm–1 and 2200 cm–1. Its NMR spectrum consists of two doublets (J = 14 Hz) at δ5.9 and δ7.1. Propose a structure consistent with these data.
Draw the NMR spectra you expect for the following compounds.
(a)
Draw the NMR spectra you expect for the following compounds.
(b)