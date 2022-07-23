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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 4d,e,f
Chapter 14, Problem 4d,e,f

Give a common name (when possible) and a systematic name for each compound.
(d)
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Functional groups are key to determining both the common and systematic names of organic compounds.
Step 2: For systematic naming, determine the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent structure, and its name will be based on the number of carbons (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group or substituent that has the highest priority according to IUPAC rules.
Step 4: Identify and name any substituents or branches attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes (e.g., methyl-, ethyl-, hydroxyl-) and indicate their positions on the chain using the numbering established in Step 3.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents, parent chain, and functional groups into a single systematic name. For the common name, use traditional naming conventions if the compound is well-known (e.g., isopropanol for 2-propanol).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature refers to the systematic method of naming organic compounds. It includes both common names, which are often derived from historical or traditional usage, and systematic names, which follow the rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Understanding these naming conventions is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about chemical substances.
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IUPAC Naming Rules

The IUPAC naming rules provide a standardized approach to naming organic compounds based on their structure. Key elements include identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. Mastery of these rules allows chemists to derive names that reflect the molecular structure of compounds unambiguously.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines, each influencing the compound's properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for both naming compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
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