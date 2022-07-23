Propose a Williamson synthesis of 3-butoxy-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane from 3,3-dimethyl-cyclohexanol and butan-1-ol.
Give a common name (when possible) and a systematic name for each compound.
(d)
(e)
(f)
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Key Concepts
Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry
IUPAC Naming Rules
Functional Groups
Propose a fragmentation to account for each numbered peak in the mass spectrum of n-butyl isopropyl ether.
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In the presence of 18-crown-6, potassium permanganate dissolves in benzene to give "purple benzene," a useful reagent for oxidizing alkenes in an aprotic environment. Use a drawing of the complex to show why KMnO4 dissolves in benzene and why the reactivity of the permanganate ion is enhanced.
Give a common name (when possible) and a systematic name for each compound.
(a) CH3OCH=CH2
(b) CH3CH2OCH(CH3)2
(c) ClCH2CH2OCH3
Aluminum trichloride (AlCl3) dissolves in ether with the evolution of a large amount of heat. (In fact, this reaction can become rather violent if it gets too warm.) Show the structure of the resulting aluminum chloride etherate complex.
1,4-Dioxane is made commercially by the acid-catalyzed condensation of an alcohol.
(a) Show what alcohol will undergo condensation, with loss of water, to give 1,4-dioxane.
(b) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.