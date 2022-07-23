Textbook Question
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
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Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2
(c) PhOCH2CH3
(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(j)
(k)
(l)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) sec-butyl isopropyl ether + concd. HBr, heat
(b) 2-ethoxy-2-methylpentane + concd. HBr, heat
(c) di-n-butyl ether + hot concd. NaOH
Give common names for the following compounds.
(g)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane + H+, H2O
(h) propylene oxide + methylamine (CH3NH2)
Give common names for the following compounds.
(e)
(f)