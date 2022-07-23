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Ch. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and Thioethers
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 14 - Ethers, Epoxides, and ThioethersProblem 31g,h,i
Chapter 14, Problem 31g,h,i

Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(g) Chemical structure of an epoxide with two hydroxymethyl groups and an oxygen atom in a three-membered ring.
(h)
(i) Chemical structure of an epoxide with a six-membered ring and two oxygen atoms at opposite ends.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure in image (g). The compound is a three-membered cyclic ether (epoxide) with substituents. Identify the parent chain as the epoxide ring and determine the substituents attached to it. The substituents are a methoxy group (-OCH3), an ethyl group (-CH2CH3), and two hydrogens.
Step 2: Assign locants to the substituents on the epoxide ring. Number the ring starting from the oxygen atom to minimize the locants of the substituents. The methoxy group is at position 1, the ethyl group is at position 2, and the hydrogens are at positions 2 and 3.
Step 3: Name the substituents and combine them with the parent name. The parent name for a three-membered cyclic ether is 'oxirane.' Include the substituents in alphabetical order with their locants.
Step 4: Analyze the structure in image (h). The compound is a two-membered cyclic ether (oxirane) with a bromine atom attached. Number the ring starting from the oxygen atom to minimize the locant of the bromine substituent.
Step 5: Analyze the structure in image (i). The compound is a six-membered cyclic ether with two oxygen atoms in the ring. This is a dioxane derivative. Number the ring to assign locants to the oxygen atoms and any substituents, ensuring the lowest possible locants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, as they dictate how the compound behaves in chemical reactions and influence the naming process.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is important in IUPAC naming, as different isomers can have distinct names and properties. Understanding how to identify and differentiate between structural isomers is key to providing accurate IUPAC names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(a) (CH3)2CHOCH(CH3)CH2CH3

(b) (CH3)3COCH2CH(CH3)2

(c) PhOCH2CH3

(d) ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(j)

(k)

(l)

1600
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) sec-butyl isopropyl ether + concd. HBr, heat

(b) 2-ethoxy-2-methylpentane + concd. HBr, heat

(c) di-n-butyl ether + hot concd. NaOH

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(g) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane + H+, H2O

(h) propylene oxide + methylamine (CH3NH2)

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Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(e)

(f)

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