Textbook Question
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide
1058
views
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(d) divinyl ether
(e) allyl methyl ether
(f) cyclohexene oxide
Give the expected products of the following reactions. Include a protonation step where necessary.
(a) 2,2-dimethyloxirane + isopropylmagnesium bromide
(b) propylene oxide + n-butyllithium
(c) cyclopentyloxirane + ethyllithium
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(g)
(h)
(i)
Give common names for the following compounds.
(g)
Give common names for the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Write structural formulas for the following compounds.
(g) cis-2,3-epoxyhexane
(h) (2R,3S)-2-methoxypentan-3-ol
(i) trans-2,3-dimethyloxirane