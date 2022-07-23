Step 5: Repeat the process for compounds (c) (PhOCH2CH3) and (d) (ClCH2OCH2CH2CH3). For (c), the left side is a phenyl group (Ph-), and the right side is an ethyl group (CH2CH3). For (d), the left side is a chloromethyl group (ClCH2-), and the right side is a propyl group (CH2CH2CH3). Combine these names alphabetically to form the common names.