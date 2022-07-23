Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. Some of these examples require more than one step.
(a) 2-methylpropene → 2,2-dimethyloxirane
(b) 1-phenylethanol → 2-phenyloxirane
(c) 5-chloropent-1-ene → tetrahydropyran
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. Some of these examples require more than one step.
(a) 2-methylpropene → 2,2-dimethyloxirane
(b) 1-phenylethanol → 2-phenyloxirane
(c) 5-chloropent-1-ene → tetrahydropyran
Propose mechanisms for the epoxidation and ring-opening steps of the epoxidation and hydrolysis of trans-but-2-ene shown above. Predict the product of the same reaction with cis-but-2-ene.
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. Some of these examples require more than one step.
(e) 2-chlorohexan-1-ol → 1,2-epoxyhexane
Show the rest of the mechanism for formation of the cyclized intermediate in Figure 14-6.
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations. Some of these examples require more than one step.
(d) 5-chloropent-1-ene → 2-methyltetrahydrofuran
Cellosolve® is the trade name for 2-ethoxyethanol, a common industrial solvent. This compound is produced in chemical plants that use ethylene as their only organic feedstock. Show how you would accomplish this industrial process.