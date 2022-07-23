Show how you would make the following ethers, using only simple alcohols and any needed reagents as your starting materials.
(a) 1-methoxybutane
(b) 2-ethoxy-2-methylpropane
(c) benzyl cyclopentyl ether
Show how you would make the following ethers, using only simple alcohols and any needed reagents as your starting materials.
(a) 1-methoxybutane
(b) 2-ethoxy-2-methylpropane
(c) benzyl cyclopentyl ether
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(b)
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(a)
(A true story.) An inexperienced graduate student moved into a laboratory and began work. He needed some diethyl ether for a reaction, so he opened an old, rusty 1-gallon can marked 'ethyl ether' and found there was half a gallon left. To purify the ether, the student set up a distillation apparatus, started a careful distillation, and went to the stockroom for the other reagents he needed. While he was at the stockroom, the student heard a muffled "boom." He quickly returned to his lab to find a worker from another laboratory putting out a fire. Most of the distillation apparatus was embedded in the ceiling.
(a) Explain what probably happened.
(b) Explain how this near-disaster might have been prevented.
(a) Show how you would synthesize the pure (R) enantiomer of 2-butyl methyl sulfide, starting with pure (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need
(b) Show how you would synthesize the pure (S) enantiomer of the product, still starting with (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need.
Show how you would convert hex-1-ene to each of the following compounds. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(a) 2-methoxyhexane
(b) 1-methoxyhexane
(c) 1-methoxyhexan-2-ol