The following reaction resembles the acid-catalyzed cyclization of squalene oxide. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Show how you would make the following ethers, using only simple alcohols and any needed reagents as your starting materials.
(a) 1-methoxybutane
(b) 2-ethoxy-2-methylpropane
(c) benzyl cyclopentyl ether
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Key Concepts
Ethers and Their Formation
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Reactivity of Alcohols
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(j)
(k)
(l)
(A true story.) An inexperienced graduate student moved into a laboratory and began work. He needed some diethyl ether for a reaction, so he opened an old, rusty 1-gallon can marked 'ethyl ether' and found there was half a gallon left. To purify the ether, the student set up a distillation apparatus, started a careful distillation, and went to the stockroom for the other reagents he needed. While he was at the stockroom, the student heard a muffled "boom." He quickly returned to his lab to find a worker from another laboratory putting out a fire. Most of the distillation apparatus was embedded in the ceiling.
(a) Explain what probably happened.
(b) Explain how this near-disaster might have been prevented.
(a) Show how you would synthesize the pure (R) enantiomer of 2-butyl methyl sulfide, starting with pure (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need
(b) Show how you would synthesize the pure (S) enantiomer of the product, still starting with (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(g) trans-2,3-epoxyoctane + H+, H2O
(h) propylene oxide + methylamine (CH3NH2)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(m)
(n)