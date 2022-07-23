The following reaction resembles the acid-catalyzed cyclization of squalene oxide. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Reduction of Carbonyl Compounds
Formation of Ethers via Alkoxide Reaction
Aqueous Workup
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(b)
Both LiAlH4 and Grignard reagents react with carbonyl compounds to give alkoxide ion intermediates (that become protonated in an aqueous workup). Those alkoxides can react with 1° or methyl alkyl halides or tosylates to give ethers. Show how the following ethers can be formed in this two-step process. As starting materials you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
(c)
(a) Show how you would synthesize the pure (R) enantiomer of 2-butyl methyl sulfide, starting with pure (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need
(b) Show how you would synthesize the pure (S) enantiomer of the product, still starting with (R)-butan-2-ol and any reagents you need.
Give the structures of intermediates A through H in the following synthesis of trans-1-cyclohexyl-2-methoxycyclohexane.
Show how you would convert hex-1-ene to each of the following compounds. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(a) 2-methoxyhexane
(b) 1-methoxyhexane
(c) 1-methoxyhexan-2-ol