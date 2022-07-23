Give the structures of the products represented by letters in this synthesis.
Part 3:
Give the structures of the products represented by letters in this synthesis.
Part 3:
Furan and maleimide undergo a Diels–Alder reaction at 25 °C to give the endo isomer of the product. When the reaction takes place at 90 °C, however, the major product is the exo isomer. Further study shows that the endo isomer of the product isomerizes to the exo isomer at 90 °C.
b. Which isomer of the product would you usually expect from this reaction? Explain why this isomer is usually favored.
Sketch the pi molecular orbitals of hexa-1,3,5-triene.
Give the structures of the products represented by letters in this synthesis.
Part 1:
Furan and maleimide undergo a Diels–Alder reaction at 25 °C to give the endo isomer of the product. When the reaction takes place at 90 °C, however, the major product is the exo isomer. Further study shows that the endo isomer of the product isomerizes to the exo isomer at 90 °C.
c. Examine your answer to (b) and determine whether this answer applies to a reaction that is kinetically controlled or one that is thermodynamically controlled, or both.
Give the structures of the products represented by letters in this synthesis.
Part 2: