Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e)
(f)
A solution was prepared using 0.0010 g of an unknown steroid (of molecular weight around 255) in 100 mL of ethanol. Some of this solution was placed in a 1-cm cell, and the UV spectrum was measured. This solution was found to have λmax = 235 nm, with A = 0.74.
(a) Compute the value of the molar absorptivity at 235 nm.
(b) Which of the following compounds might give this spectrum?
Draw the important resonance contributors for the following cations, anions, and radicals.
(d)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(a)
Draw the important resonance contributors for the following cations, anions, and radicals.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(d)