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Ch. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 15 - Conjugated Systems, Orbital Symmetry, and Ultraviolet SpectroscopyProblem 30e,f
Chapter 15, Problem 30e,f

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(e) Chemical structures illustrating a Diels-Alder reaction with reactants and proposed products, including stereochemistry.
(f) Chemical structures illustrating a Diels-Alder reaction with reactants and bonds shown.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the diene and dienophile in the reaction. The diene is the conjugated system with two double bonds (cyclohexadiene in both cases), and the dienophile is the molecule with a double bond and electron-withdrawing groups (the molecule with two cyano groups, CN).
Step 2: Recognize the Diels–Alder reaction mechanism. This reaction involves a [4+2] cycloaddition where the diene contributes four π-electrons and the dienophile contributes two π-electrons to form a new six-membered ring.
Step 3: Analyze the stereochemistry of the dienophile. The cyano groups (CN) are positioned on the same side of the double bond, indicating that the product will have these substituents in a cis configuration in the resulting six-membered ring.
Step 4: Predict the regiochemistry of the reaction. The electron-withdrawing cyano groups on the dienophile will direct the reaction such that the most electron-rich carbon of the diene interacts with the electron-deficient carbon of the dienophile.
Step 5: Draw the product structure. Combine the diene and dienophile to form a six-membered ring with the cyano groups in a cis configuration. Ensure that the stereochemistry is correctly represented in the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing cyclic compounds and is characterized by its stereospecificity, meaning the stereochemistry of the reactants directly influences the stereochemistry of the products.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of Diels–Alder reactions, understanding stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the configuration of the product, as the orientation of substituents on the diene and dienophile can lead to different stereoisomers, including cis and trans configurations.
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Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction involves the formation of a cyclic transition state where the diene and dienophile overlap. This stepwise process includes the breaking and forming of bonds, which can be influenced by factors such as electron-withdrawing or donating groups on the dienophile, affecting the reactivity and selectivity of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The diene lactone shown in part (a) has one electron-donating group (-OR) and one electron-withdrawing group (C=O). This diene lactone is sufficiently electron-rich to serve as the diene in a Diels–Alder reaction.


b. The Diels–Alder product A is not very stable. Upon mild heating, it reacts to produce CO2 gas and methyl benzoate (PhCOOCH3), a very stable product. Explain how this strongly exothermic decarboxylation takes place. (Hint: Under the right conditions, the Diels–Alder reaction can be reversible.)

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Textbook Question

Show how Diels–Alder reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following proposed Diels–Alder reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how Diels–Alder reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

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