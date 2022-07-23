Textbook Question
Show the product of the Diels–Alder dimerization of cyclobutadiene. (This reaction is similar to the dimerization of cyclopentadiene, discussed in Section 15-11.)
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Show the product of the Diels–Alder dimerization of cyclobutadiene. (This reaction is similar to the dimerization of cyclopentadiene, discussed in Section 15-11.)
Make a model of cyclooctatetraene in the tub conformation. Draw this conformation, and estimate the angle between the p orbitals of adjacent pi bonds.
Using the information in Figure 16-2, calculate the values of ∆H° for the following reactions:
(b)
Does the MO energy diagram of cyclooctatetraene (Figure 16-8) appear to be a particularly stable or unstable configuration? Explain.
Using the information in Figure 16-2, calculate the values of ∆H° for the following reactions:
(a)
Using the information in Figure 16-2, calculate the values of ∆H° for the following reactions:
(c)