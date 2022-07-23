Textbook Question
Show the product of the Diels–Alder dimerization of cyclobutadiene. (This reaction is similar to the dimerization of cyclopentadiene, discussed in Section 15-11.)
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Show the product of the Diels–Alder dimerization of cyclobutadiene. (This reaction is similar to the dimerization of cyclopentadiene, discussed in Section 15-11.)
a. Draw the resonance forms of benzene, cyclobutadiene, and cyclooctatetraene, showing all the carbon and hydrogen atoms.
b. Assuming that these molecules are all planar, show how the p orbitals on the sp2 hybrid carbon atoms form continuous rings of overlapping orbitals above and below the plane of the carbon atoms.
Using the information in Figure 16-2, calculate the values of ∆H° for the following reactions:
(a)
Using the information in Figure 16-2, calculate the values of ∆H° for the following reactions:
(c)