Aromaticity and Its Criteria

Aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to resonance and delocalization of π electrons. For a compound to be aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that it must have (4n + 2) π electrons. Cyclooctatetraene is not aromatic in its tub conformation, as it does not meet these criteria, which is essential for understanding its chemical behavior.