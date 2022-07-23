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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 7c,d
Chapter 16, Problem 7c,d

Classify the following compounds as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity. A compound is aromatic if it satisfies the following conditions: (a) It is cyclic, (b) It is planar, (c) It has a conjugated π-electron system, and (d) It follows Huckel's rule, which states that the molecule must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Step 2: Analyze compound (c). The structure is cyclic and planar, and it has alternating double bonds, indicating conjugation. Count the π-electrons in the conjugated system. Each double bond contributes 2 π-electrons. Verify if the total number of π-electrons satisfies Huckel's rule.
Step 3: Analyze compound (d). The structure is cyclic and planar, and it has alternating double bonds, indicating conjugation. Count the π-electrons in the conjugated system. Each double bond contributes 2 π-electrons. Verify if the total number of π-electrons satisfies Huckel's rule.
Step 4: Determine if the compounds are antiaromatic. A compound is antiaromatic if it is cyclic, planar, conjugated, but does not satisfy Huckel's rule and instead has 4n π-electrons, leading to instability.
Step 5: If the compounds do not satisfy the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity, classify them as nonaromatic. Nonaromatic compounds are either non-cyclic, non-planar, or lack conjugation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are cyclic, planar molecules with a ring of resonance bonds that follow Hückel's rule, which states they must have 4n + 2 π electrons (where n is a non-negative integer). This unique electron configuration leads to increased stability and distinct chemical properties, such as lower reactivity compared to aliphatic compounds.
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Antiaromaticity

Antiaromatic compounds are also cyclic and planar but contain 4n π electrons, which leads to instability and higher reactivity. The presence of this electron configuration results in significant strain within the molecule, making antiaromatic compounds less favorable in chemical reactions compared to both aromatic and nonaromatic compounds.
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Nonaromatic Compounds

Nonaromatic compounds do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity. They may be acyclic, not planar, or lack a complete conjugated π system. As a result, these compounds do not exhibit the unique stability associated with aromatic compounds and typically behave like aliphatic compounds in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Drawpictorialrepresentations (as in Figures16-4 and 16-6) for the three bonding MOs and the two nonbonding MOs of cyclooctatetraene. The antibonding MOs are difficult to draw, except for the all-antibonding MO.

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Textbook Question

Make a model of cyclooctatetraene in the tub conformation. Draw this conformation, and estimate the angle between the p orbitals of adjacent pi bonds.

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Textbook Question

One of the following compounds is much more stable than the other two. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.

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Textbook Question

a. Use the polygon rule to draw an energy diagram (as in Figures 16-5 and 16-7) for the MOs of a planar cyclooctatetraenyl system.

b. Fill in the eight pi electrons for cyclooctatetraene. Is this electronic configuration aromatic or antiaromatic? Could the cyclooctatetraene system be aromatic if it gained or lost electrons?

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Textbook Question

Classify the following compounds as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Does the MO energy diagram of cyclooctatetraene (Figure 16-8) appear to be a particularly stable or unstable configuration? Explain.

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