Textbook Question
Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
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Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
Draw the structure of each compound.
(i) tropylium chloride
(j) sodium cyclopentadienide
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
Name the following compounds:
(d)
(e)
(f)
The UV spectrum of 1-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol shows an intense absorption at 220 nm and a weaker absorption at 258 nm. When this compound is treated with dilute sulfuric acid, it rearranges to an isomer with an intense absorption at 250 nm and a weaker absorption at 290 nm. Suggest a structure for the isomeric product and propose a mechanism for its formation.
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)