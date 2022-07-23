Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a benzene ring influence its reactivity and the positions of further substitutions. Electron-donating groups (like -OCH3 in o-nitroanisole) activate the ring towards electrophilic substitution, while electron-withdrawing groups (like -NO2) deactivate it. Recognizing these effects is vital for accurately drawing the structures of compounds and predicting their chemical behavior.