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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 26a,b,c
Chapter 16, Problem 26a,b,c

Draw the structure of each compound.
(a) o-nitroanisole
(b) 2,4-dimethoxyphenol
(c) p-aminobenzoic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for each compound. Organic compound names often provide information about the functional groups, substituents, and their positions on the parent structure. For example, 'o-' (ortho), 'p-' (para), and numerical prefixes indicate the positions of substituents on a benzene ring.
Step 2: For (a) o-nitroanisole: Start with a benzene ring as the parent structure. The prefix 'o-' (ortho) indicates that the substituents are adjacent to each other. Place a nitro group (-NO₂) on one carbon and a methoxy group (-OCH₃) on the adjacent carbon.
Step 3: For (b) 2,4-dimethoxyphenol: Begin with a benzene ring as the parent structure. The 'phenol' suffix indicates the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the benzene ring. Place the hydroxyl group at position 1. Then, add methoxy groups (-OCH₃) at positions 2 and 4 on the benzene ring.
Step 4: For (c) p-aminobenzoic acid: Start with a benzene ring as the parent structure. The 'p-' (para) prefix indicates that the substituents are opposite each other on the benzene ring. Place an amino group (-NH₂) on one carbon and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) on the carbon directly opposite.
Step 5: Verify the structures by ensuring that all substituents are correctly placed according to the IUPAC naming rules and that the valency of each atom is satisfied. Draw the final structures clearly, showing all bonds and substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are cyclic structures that follow Huckel's rule, having a planar configuration and a continuous ring of p-orbitals, allowing for delocalized pi electrons. This delocalization imparts unique stability and reactivity characteristics, making them essential in organic chemistry. Understanding the structure of aromatic compounds is crucial for drawing and interpreting the structures of compounds like o-nitroanisole and p-aminobenzoic acid.

Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a benzene ring influence its reactivity and the positions of further substitutions. Electron-donating groups (like -OCH3 in o-nitroanisole) activate the ring towards electrophilic substitution, while electron-withdrawing groups (like -NO2) deactivate it. Recognizing these effects is vital for accurately drawing the structures of compounds and predicting their chemical behavior.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the compounds mentioned, -NO2 (nitro), -OCH3 (methoxy), and -COOH (carboxylic acid) are key functional groups that define their properties and reactivity. Identifying these groups is essential for understanding the overall structure and behavior of organic compounds.
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