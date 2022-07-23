Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene
Draw the structure of each compound.
(a) o-nitroanisole
(b) 2,4-dimethoxyphenol
(c) p-aminobenzoic acid
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(a)
(b)
Name the following compounds:
(d)
(e)
(f)
The UV spectrum of 1-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol shows an intense absorption at 220 nm and a weaker absorption at 258 nm. When this compound is treated with dilute sulfuric acid, it rearranges to an isomer with an intense absorption at 250 nm and a weaker absorption at 290 nm. Suggest a structure for the isomeric product and propose a mechanism for its formation.
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)