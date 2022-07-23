Sodium Cyclopentadienide

Sodium cyclopentadienide is the sodium salt of the cyclopentadienyl anion, formed by deprotonating cyclopentadiene with sodium. This compound is a strong nucleophile and is often used in organic synthesis to form new carbon-carbon bonds. Its reactivity is largely due to the stability of the cyclopentadienyl anion, which can participate in various electrophilic substitution reactions.