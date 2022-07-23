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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 26m,n
Chapter 16, Problem 26m,n

Draw the structure of each compound.
(m) p-toluenesulfonic acid
(n) o-xylene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of p-toluenesulfonic acid. It is derived from toluene, which is a benzene ring with a methyl group (-CH₃) attached. Additionally, it contains a sulfonic acid group (-SO₃H) attached to the para position (opposite the methyl group) on the benzene ring.
Step 2: Draw the benzene ring as a hexagon with alternating double bonds. This represents the aromatic structure of benzene.
Step 3: Add a methyl group (-CH₃) to one of the carbon atoms on the benzene ring. This is the toluene part of the molecule.
Step 4: Add a sulfonic acid group (-SO₃H) to the carbon atom directly opposite the methyl group (para position). This completes the structure of p-toluenesulfonic acid.
Step 5: For o-xylene, start with a benzene ring and add two methyl groups (-CH₃) to adjacent carbon atoms on the ring. This is the ortho (o-) configuration, where the substituents are on neighboring carbons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of p-toluenesulfonic acid, the sulfonic acid group (-SO3H) is a key functional group that influences its acidity and reactivity. Understanding functional groups is essential for drawing and predicting the behavior of organic compounds.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. o-Xylene is an example of a compound that exhibits isomerism, as it has two methyl groups attached to a benzene ring in different positions (ortho). Recognizing isomers is crucial for accurately representing and understanding the properties of organic compounds.

Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be done through various methods such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. For both p-toluenesulfonic acid and o-xylene, accurately drawing their structures is vital for visualizing their chemical properties and reactivity. Mastery of structural representation is fundamental in organic chemistry.
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