Draw the structure of each compound.
(i) tropylium chloride
(j) sodium cyclopentadienide
Draw the structure of each compound.
(i) tropylium chloride
(j) sodium cyclopentadienide
Draw the structure of each compound.
(a) o-nitroanisole
(b) 2,4-dimethoxyphenol
(c) p-aminobenzoic acid
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(a)
(b)
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(c)
The UV spectrum of 1-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol shows an intense absorption at 220 nm and a weaker absorption at 258 nm. When this compound is treated with dilute sulfuric acid, it rearranges to an isomer with an intense absorption at 250 nm and a weaker absorption at 290 nm. Suggest a structure for the isomeric product and propose a mechanism for its formation.
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)