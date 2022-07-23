Some of the following compounds show aromatic properties, and others do not.
1. Predict which ones are likely to be aromatic, and explain why they are aromatic.
2. Predict which nitrogen atoms are more basic than water and which are less basic.
(d)
Some of the following compounds show aromatic properties, and others do not.
1. Predict which ones are likely to be aromatic, and explain why they are aromatic.
2. Predict which nitrogen atoms are more basic than water and which are less basic.
(d)
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(g)
Some of the following compounds show aromatic properties, and others do not.
1. Predict which ones are likely to be aromatic, and explain why they are aromatic.
2. Predict which nitrogen atoms are more basic than water and which are less basic.
(e)
Some of the following compounds show aromatic properties, and others do not.
1. Predict which ones are likely to be aromatic, and explain why they are aromatic.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Each of the following heterocycles includes one or more nitrogen atoms. Classify each nitrogen atom as strongly basic or weakly basic, according to the availability of its lone pair of electrons.
(a)
(b)
(c)
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(d)