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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 19d,e,f
Chapter 16, Problem 19d,e,f

Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f)

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1
Step 1: To determine whether a compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic, we apply the following criteria: (1) The molecule must be cyclic, (2) The molecule must be planar, (3) The molecule must have a conjugated π-electron system, and (4) The molecule must follow Huckel's rule (4n+2 π-electrons for aromaticity, 4n π-electrons for antiaromaticity). If any of these criteria are not met, the compound is nonaromatic.
Step 2: Analyze compound (d): The structure contains a positively charged oxygen atom and a conjugated π-electron system. Count the π-electrons in the ring. There are 6 π-electrons (two from each double bond). The molecule is cyclic and planar, and it satisfies Huckel's rule (4n+2 π-electrons, where n=1). Therefore, compound (d) is aromatic.
Step 3: Analyze compound (e): The structure contains a ketone group and a conjugated π-electron system. Count the π-electrons in the ring. There are 6 π-electrons (two from each double bond). The molecule is cyclic and planar, and it satisfies Huckel's rule (4n+2 π-electrons, where n=1). Therefore, compound (e) is aromatic.
Step 4: Analyze compound (f): The structure contains a nitrogen atom with a lone pair and a conjugated π-electron system. Count the π-electrons in the ring. There are 6 π-electrons (two from each double bond). The molecule is cyclic and planar, and it satisfies Huckel's rule (4n+2 π-electrons, where n=1). Therefore, compound (f) is aromatic.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: All three compounds (d), (e), and (f) are aromatic because they are cyclic, planar, have conjugated π-electron systems, and satisfy Huckel's rule with 4n+2 π-electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are cyclic, planar molecules with a ring of p-orbitals that allows for delocalized π electrons. They must follow Hückel's rule, which states that a compound is aromatic if it has 4n + 2 π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. This delocalization contributes to the stability and unique reactivity of aromatic compounds.
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Antiaromaticity

Antiaromatic compounds are also cyclic and planar but contain 4n π electrons, leading to destabilization due to the presence of electron-electron repulsion in the ring. This instability results in higher reactivity compared to nonaromatic compounds. Antiaromaticity is a key concept in understanding the behavior of certain cyclic compounds in organic chemistry.
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Nonaromaticity

Nonaromatic compounds do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity. They may be acyclic, lack planarity, or have an insufficient number of π electrons. Nonaromatic compounds typically exhibit standard reactivity patterns without the unique stability associated with aromatic compounds, making them important in various organic reactions.
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