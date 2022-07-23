Step 1: To determine whether a compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic, we apply the following criteria: (1) The molecule must be cyclic, (2) The molecule must be planar, (3) The molecule must have a conjugated π-electron system, and (4) The molecule must follow Huckel's rule (4n+2 π-electrons for aromaticity, 4n π-electrons for antiaromaticity). If any of these criteria are not met, the compound is nonaromatic.