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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 19a,b,c
Chapter 16, Problem 19a,b,c

Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(a)
(b)
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity. A compound is aromatic if it satisfies the following conditions: (a) It is cyclic, (b) It is planar, (c) It has a conjugated π-electron system, and (d) It follows Hückel's rule, which states that the molecule must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Step 2: Analyze compound (a). The structure is cyclic and planar, with conjugated π-electrons. Count the π-electrons in the ring, including lone pairs on heteroatoms that can participate in conjugation. Apply Hückel's rule to determine if it is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
Step 3: Analyze compound (b). The structure is cyclic and planar, with conjugated π-electrons. Count the π-electrons in the ring, including lone pairs on heteroatoms that can participate in conjugation. Apply Hückel's rule to determine if it is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
Step 4: Analyze compound (c). The structure is cyclic and planar, with conjugated π-electrons. Count the π-electrons in the ring, including lone pairs on heteroatoms that can participate in conjugation. Apply Hückel's rule to determine if it is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
Step 5: Summarize the findings for each compound based on the analysis. Compound (a), (b), and (c) can be classified as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic depending on whether they meet the criteria outlined in Step 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to the property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to delocalized π electrons. For a compound to be aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that it should have 4n + 2 π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. This delocalization leads to lower energy and increased stability compared to non-aromatic compounds.
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Antiaromaticity

Antiaromaticity is the opposite of aromaticity and describes cyclic compounds that are destabilized due to the presence of 4n π electrons, which leads to increased energy and instability. For a compound to be classified as antiaromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and fully conjugated, but it fails to meet Hückel's rule. This instability often results in a higher reactivity compared to both aromatic and non-aromatic compounds.
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Nonaromatic Compounds

Nonaromatic compounds are those that do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity. These compounds can be acyclic, lack full conjugation, or be non-planar, which prevents the delocalization of π electrons. As a result, nonaromatic compounds do not exhibit the unique stability associated with aromatic compounds and typically have reactivity patterns similar to aliphatic compounds.
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Related Practice
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(d)

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Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.

(g)

(h)

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