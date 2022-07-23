Textbook Question
Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f)
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Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Show which of the nitrogen atoms in purine are basic, and which one is not basic. For the nonbasic nitrogen, explain why its nonbonding electrons are not easily available to become protonated.
Ciprofloxacin is a member of the fluoroquinolone class of antibiotics.
a. Which of its rings are aromatic?
a. Explain how pyrrole is isoelectronic with the cyclopentadienyl anion.
b. Specifically, what is the difference between the cyclopentadienyl anion and pyrrole?
Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(g)
(h)
Draw resonance forms to show the charge distribution on the pyrrole structure.