Antiaromaticity

Antiaromaticity is the opposite of aromaticity and describes cyclic compounds that are destabilized due to the presence of 4n π electrons, which leads to increased energy and instability. For a compound to be classified as antiaromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and fully conjugated, but it fails to meet Hückel's rule. This instability often results in a higher reactivity compared to both aromatic and non-aromatic compounds.