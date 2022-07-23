When 3-chlorocyclopropene is treated with AgBF4, AgCl precipitates. The organic product can be obtained as a crystalline material, soluble in polar solvents such as nitromethane but insoluble in hexane. When the crystalline material is dissolved in nitromethane containing KCl, the original 3-chlorocyclopropene is regenerated. Determine the structure of the crystalline material, and write equations for its formation and its reaction with chloride ion.
Explain why each compound or ion should be aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f) the [20]annulene dication
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Key Concepts
Aromaticity
Antiaromaticity
Nonaromaticity
The following hydrocarbon has an unusually large dipole moment. Explain how a large dipole moment might arise.
(a) Draw the molecular orbitals for the cyclopropenyl case.
(Because there are three p orbitals, there must be three MOs: one all-bonding MO and one degenerate pair of MOs.)
(b) Draw an energy diagram for the cyclopropenyl MOs. (The polygon rule is helpful.) Label each MO as bonding, nonbonding, or antibonding, and add the nonbonding line. Notice that it goes through the approximate average of the MOs.
(c) Add electrons to your energy diagram to show the configuration of the cyclopropenyl cation and the cyclopropenyl anion. Which is aromatic and which is antiaromatic?
The polarization of a carbonyl group can be represented by a pair of resonance structures:
Cyclopropenone and cycloheptatrienone are more stable than anticipated. Cyclopentadienone, however, is relatively unstable and rapidly undergoes a Diels–Alder dimerization. Explain.
Repeat Problem 16-10 for the cyclopentadienyl ions. Draw one all-bonding MO, then a pair of degenerate MOs, and then a final pair of degenerate MOs. Draw the energy diagram, fill in the electrons, and confirm the electronic configurations of the cyclopentadienyl cation and anion.
Explain why each compound or ion should be aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(a)
(b)
(c)