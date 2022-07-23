When 3-chlorocyclopropene is treated with AgBF 4 , AgCl precipitates. The organic product can be obtained as a crystalline material, soluble in polar solvents such as nitromethane but insoluble in hexane. When the crystalline material is dissolved in nitromethane containing KCl, the original 3-chlorocyclopropene is regenerated. Determine the structure of the crystalline material, and write equations for its formation and its reaction with chloride ion.