Explain why each compound or ion should be aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f) the [20]annulene dication
Explain why each compound or ion should be aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(d)
(e)
(f) the [20]annulene dication
The following hydrocarbon has an unusually large dipole moment. Explain how a large dipole moment might arise.
a. Explain how pyrrole is isoelectronic with the cyclopentadienyl anion.
b. Specifically, what is the difference between the cyclopentadienyl anion and pyrrole?
The polarization of a carbonyl group can be represented by a pair of resonance structures:
Cyclopropenone and cycloheptatrienone are more stable than anticipated. Cyclopentadienone, however, is relatively unstable and rapidly undergoes a Diels–Alder dimerization. Explain.
Draw resonance forms to show the charge distribution on the pyrrole structure.
Explain why each compound or ion should be aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(a)
(b)
(c)