The ribonucleosides that make up ribonucleic acid (RNA) are composed of D-ribose (a sugar) and four heterocyclic “bases.” The general structure of a ribonucleoside is shown here.

The four heterocyclic bases are cytosine, uracil, guanine, and adenine. Cytosine and uracil are called pyrimidine bases because their structures resemble pyrimidine. Guanine and adenine are called purine bases because their structures resemble purine.

c. Do any of these bases have easily formed tautomers that are aromatic? (Consider moving a proton from nitrogen to a carbonyl group to form a phenolic derivative.)